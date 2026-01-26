News
Jan 26, 2026
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Winter Weather
The Nowata County Commissioners held a short meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners discussed improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse. Chairman Paul Crupper discussed a frozen pipe issue at the courthouse and a way to fix it.
The board also heard an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers. Summers said the county dodged a bullet.
According to the commissioners, parts of Lenapah were without power for approximately eight hours over the weekend.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex, located at 228 N. Maple St.
