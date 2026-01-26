Posted: Jan 26, 2026 9:32 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2026 9:34 AM

The 17 annual Shamrock The Ville to benefit Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach is set for Saturday,March 7, 2026 at Unity Square (Dewey & 6th Streets) in Downtown Bartlesville Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMUNITY CONNECTION, Misty Wishall said Shamrock the 'Ville 2026 is the annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Bartlesville to benefit Catholic Charities. Festivities include a 5K race, 1 mi. Fun Run, prizes and plenty of great costumes.

Registration opens 7:30 a.m. Registration closes 8:45 a.m. 5K race starts at 9 a.m. The 5K race has the course certified by USATF and it winds through historic downtown Bartlesville. The 5K run is a chip-timed race with prizes to the top 3 racers (overall and by age/gender). The 1 mi. Fun Run is not timed. Plus, there is plenty of St. Patrick’s Day inspired costumes, music and community-whether you run or not.

Awards will be given to the 5K overall male and female winners, as well as the top 3 5K racers in each age and gender group.