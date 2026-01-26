Posted: Jan 26, 2026 9:02 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2026 9:02 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville firefighters had a brief but busy Sunday evening after a car caught fire across from the Bartlesville Community Center.

According to Battalion Chief David Taylor, the driver had been stuck in the snow earlier, managed to get free, and parked the vehicle at a friend’s home across the street from the Community Center. Shortly after parking, she noticed the car was on fire and called 911.

Bartlesville Fire Department initially responded with a truck, but quickly realized the car wasn’t interested in cooperating. An engine was requested to finish knocking down the fire.

The good news: no injuries were reported. The bad news: yet another reminder that winter already has enough ways to ruin your day without your car spontaneously combusting.