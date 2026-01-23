Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jan 23, 2026 2:12 AM

Bartlesville City Closures

Tom Davis

The following facilities will close at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, and will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 24.

 

  • Bartlesville Public Library
  • Bartlesville Area History Museum
  • Boots Hollow Golf Club (Will also be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25)
  • City Hall (City Hall normally closes at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.)


Facilities could close earlier if weather conditions warrant. Follow City of Bartlesville GOV for updated information.


