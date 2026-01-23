News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 23, 2026 2:12 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2026 2:12 AM
Bartlesville City Closures
Tom Davis
The following facilities will close at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, and will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 24.
- Bartlesville Public Library
- Bartlesville Area History Museum
- Boots Hollow Golf Club (Will also be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25)
- City Hall (City Hall normally closes at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.)
Facilities could close earlier if weather conditions warrant. Follow City of Bartlesville GOV for updated information.
« Back to News