Posted: Jan 22, 2026 6:57 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2026 10:44 AM

Tom Davis & Nathan Thompson

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by The National Weather Service from noon Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday for Northeast Oklahoma.

Heavy mixed precipitation expected. North of Interstate 40, mainly snow is expected, with total accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Blowing and drifting snow may occur.

Dangerous travel is expected areawide, with impacts likely to continue into next week given the forecasted snow and sleet amounts.

Stay tuned to Bartlesville Radio--The Ones You Trust--for timely weather updates as we keep you ahead of the storm. We're here to prepare you--not scare you.