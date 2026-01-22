Posted: Jan 22, 2026 2:43 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2026 2:43 AM

Tom Davis

B the Light Mission will open its Warming Shelter on Friday, Jan. 23, and is seeking volunteers and food donations to help serve guests.

Volunteers are needed for four-hour shifts to assist with welcoming guests, meal prep, serving, cleaning, and general support. All shifts take place at 219 N. Virginia Ave. Those providing meals are asked to email bthelightbville@gmail.com. For more information, call 918-288-0009.