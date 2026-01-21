Posted: Jan 21, 2026 9:30 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2026 9:30 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education recently named BPS Director of Teaching and Learning as the new Superintendent of Schools to replace Charles McCauley in June after he retires.

We asked Chancellor about how she is preparing for her new role. She said, "I have begun my 100-day transition plan which started on January 5th when we returned to second semester. I'm on day 13, to be exact." She added, "The first thing that I wanted to do that was a priority for me was to visit all of our schools and visit every classroom just to walk in and tell our teachers, thank you for the work that they do for our kids every day. You know, they really have, they have the heavy lift. I just wanted them to know how much I appreciate the work that they do and as much as that, that they care about kids every day, that's really important to me."

In other business, Chancellor said the district had posted two district level positions. Chancellor is looking for someone to replace her as the Director of Teaching and Learning as as well as someone to replace Granger Meador who is also retiring at the end of the fiscal school year, June 30th.

Chancellor has changed the responsibilities a little bit for those two positions to support her priorities for student achievement by supporting early literacy and enhancing career pathways. Chancellor said, "We've done a lot of great work in the last few years with adding career pathway opportunities for kids such as STEM, ag, aviation and construction classes. We want to continue to build those programs. I want to do more work district-wide, going all the way back to elementary school, working with kids on future career goals and plans. I want every student to graduate with a post-high school plan and be college career and life-ready."