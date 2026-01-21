Posted: Jan 21, 2026 5:43 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2026 6:44 AM

Chase Almy

You order DoorDash. You get… lights and sirens.

Engines 1 and 11 from Bartlesville Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a DoorDash driver. Everyone was checked out and okay, because priorities. Then Engine 11 did the most heroic thing possible: they finished the food delivery.

Hot, fast service—literally. If a fire truck rolled up with your dinner, you’d probably tip, take a photo, and never complain about delivery fees again. Just another day of first responders going the extra mile, and apparently running the best express service in town.

Photo courtesy of Malcolm Raynor.