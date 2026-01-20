News
Pawhuska Fire, EMS Reveal Service Call Numbers Last Year
Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska Fire Department and EMS released its report on how busy they were in 2025. In total, the two combined for a total of 1,227 calls for service, numbers up significantly from last year.
Pawhuska's EMS unit had 626 emergency 911 calls. Of that, there were 146 inter facility transfers and 49 mutual aid calls. They had a total of 827 runs for service, which is up 33 percent from last year.
The Pawhuska Fire Department responded to 88 calls involving structural, grass, trash or vehicle fires. There were 49 hazmat runs, which includes leaks, odors or an explosion.
The fire department also responded to 121 medical calls and 104 runs for code enforcement or other inspections. In total, they responded to 400 calls, which is up from 22 percent from a year ago.
