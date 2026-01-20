Posted: Jan 20, 2026 2:39 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2026 2:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony a felony charge after allegedly strangling someone.

38-year-old Richard Quintin Feeler was charged on Tuesday with domestic abuse by strangulation.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Jan. 19, Feeler and the victim allegedly got into a verbal altercation. Feeler allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat, picked them up and pushed the victim into the fridge.

Authorities allegedly spotted a large red mark on the left side of the victim’s neck.

Feeler was convicted in July 2024 with assault and battery on a police officer.

Feeler will appear in court again on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $30,000.