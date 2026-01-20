Posted: Jan 20, 2026 2:09 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2026 2:09 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly hitting someone with a bag of dog feces.

21-year-old Dakota Priest was charged on Tuesday with two counts of domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Priest allegedly hit the victim with a bag of dog feces after being told to throw the bag out. The victim and Priest allegedly threw the bag at each other multiple times until the bag broke. Priest allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face.

Authorities allegedly spotted a cut on the victim’s cheek.

Priest will appear in court again on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.