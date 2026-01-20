Posted: Jan 20, 2026 12:30 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2026 12:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest announces Brandy Robles' promotion to Regional Trust Manager of Arvest Wealth Management – Bartlesville Region.

Robles most recently served as local trust manager of the Bartlesville and Tulsa markets with Arvest Wealth Management. She has served as a trust officer with Arvest Wealth Management – Bartlesville Region since December 2021. In December 2022, Robles completed the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor designation from the American Bankers Association, at which time she was also promoted to vice president.

“Brandy’s extensive background in trust and estate planning, combined with her legal expertise, makes her the ideal candidate to lead our regional trust team,” said David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region. “Additionally, she brings a positive leadership style to our incredibly talented and hardworking team.”

In addition to her new regional manager role, Robles will continue to serve her clients in navigating the process of setting up a new estate plan or updating an old plan to meet current and future needs. She also serves as a fiduciary on behalf of her clients in the administration of their trusts, estates, guardianships, charitable trusts, investment accounts and IRAs.

Robles brings years of legal experience in trust administration, estate planning and probate estate administration to Arvest Wealth Management. Robles earned her Juris Doctorate and a certificate in Native American law from the University of Tulsa, as well as her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from the University of Central Oklahoma. Before joining Arvest Wealth Management, Robles practiced law in Tulsa.