Jan 20, 2026

Chase Almy

The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved all agenda items during a 36-minute meeting Tuesday morning.

Items under Agenda No. 1 passed unanimously. Commissioner Mitch Antle clarified the wording of Item 1B, explaining that county policy limits contracts to one year. The agreement in question is structured as a one-year contract with four optional one-year renewals, rather than a single five-year commitment.

All items listed under Agenda No. 2 were acknowledged as received.

During the commissioners’ report, updates were given on ongoing projects within each district. Antle also noted he recently attended a condensed version of a 40-hour jail administrator training course. He said the experience provided new insight into jail operations and highlighted ways the board could better support jail staff.

There was no incoming correspondence.

Under new business, all cash fund estimates and requests for appropriations were approved. The board also approved blanket purchase orders and claims.

The meeting adjourned without additional discussion.