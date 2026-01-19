Posted: Jan 19, 2026 5:24 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2026 5:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

Incoming Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent LaDonna Chancellor updated the Board of Education on her transition work during Monday’s board meeting.

Chancellor will take over the reins of the school district following Chuck McCauley's retirement in June.

Chancellor says she recently completed a tour of all district schools, visiting every classroom to personally thank teachers for their daily work. She says the experience was meaningful and, at times, emotional

In addition to school visits, Chancellor has met multiple times with district administrators to outline her transition plan. That plan includes filling two cabinet-level positions. She says the restructured positions will focus on improving student achievement, literacy and on strengthening career pathway programs.

The district posted the two positions and is currently advertising. Interviews are expected to begin in the coming weeks, with the hope of making appointments at the February board meeting.