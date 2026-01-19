Posted: Jan 19, 2026 3:00 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2026 3:00 PM

Ty Loftis

At a recent city council meeting, Pawhuska Hospital Administrator Jason McBride addressed the council saying the first quarter has been a success. McBride said they have had a number of people visiting the clinic, keeping staff members plenty busy.

Director Finance Todd Williams was able to provide a financial report through the end of the fiscal year, which for the hospital is September. Williams said operating expenses dropped around $60,000, but those changes came in contract labor. Williams goes over the highlights of the budget.