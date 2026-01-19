News
Pawhuska
Posted: Jan 19, 2026 3:00 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2026 3:00 PM
Pawhuska Council Gets Update From Hospital Personnel
Ty Loftis
At a recent city council meeting, Pawhuska Hospital Administrator Jason McBride addressed the council saying the first quarter has been a success. McBride said they have had a number of people visiting the clinic, keeping staff members plenty busy.
Director Finance Todd Williams was able to provide a financial report through the end of the fiscal year, which for the hospital is September. Williams said operating expenses dropped around $60,000, but those changes came in contract labor. Williams goes over the highlights of the budget.
The council was pleased with what they heard from both McBride and Williams. They did report that there were a few job openings at the hospital.
