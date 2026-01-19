Posted: Jan 19, 2026 10:53 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2026 10:55 AM

Chase Almy

Rob Zombie just announced his 2026 “Freaks on Parade” tour, hitting 21 North American cities this summer, with Kansas City as stop. The usual metal theatrics are in full swing, pyrotechnics, over-the-top stage antics, and a support lineup that screams “we dare you to blink.”

The real conversation, though, isn’t about the music. Zombie’s choice to bring Marilyn Manson along has sparked a fan backlash, with many promising to skip shows over the co-headliner. Social media is full of blunt takes like, “Yeah… Manson? We ain’t doing that.”

It’s a reminder that even in shock-rock, audiences draw the line somewhere. Zombie hasn’t publicly addressed the criticism, probably saving his energy for the flames and confetti, but the drama proves that announcing a tour now comes with as much controversy as the music itself.