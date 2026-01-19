Posted: Jan 19, 2026 10:34 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2026 10:35 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Financial Department is looking to partner with businesses so that Osage Nation youth’s will have a place to work. All youth will be paid through the financial department, eligible workers are aged 16 to 21, they can work up to 32 hours a week and will receive training at no cost to the business.