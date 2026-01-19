Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jan 19, 2026

MLK Day Deals and Freebies

Chase Almy

Shoppers and moviegoers can cash in on deals and freebies Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Regal Cinemas is offering a free large popcorn to ticketholders in costume, while AMC locations have free popcorn refills. Buffalo Wild Wings is running a buy-one-get-one burger deal, and Pizza Hut is offering BOGO large one-topping pizzas.

Retailers are joining in too. Walmart has clearance on kitchen appliances and cold-weather gear, Old Navy is offering 50% off select apparel, Lowe’s has discounts on appliances and tools, ULTA is marking down skincare and cosmetics, and Bath & Body Works continues its semi-annual sale with up to 75% off body care and candles.

While government offices are closed for the holiday, businesses remain open, using the long weekend to lure bargain hunters.


