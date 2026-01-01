Posted: Jan 19, 2026 5:48 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2026 5:49 AM

Chase Almy

Oklahoma U.S. Sen. James Lankford is calling on Senate leaders to move quickly on legislation aimed at protecting Jewish Americans and other faith communities, citing a growing number of violent attacks on houses of worship across the country.

Lankford, a Republican, joined Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat, in sending a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urging swift, bipartisan action to address what they described as escalating violence, intimidation and vandalism targeting religious institutions.

The senators pointed to several recent attacks, including the Jan. 10 burning of the historic Beth Israel synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi. Authorities said the suspect admitted setting the fire because of the synagogue’s Jewish ties. Other incidents cited include a deadly September 2025 attack at a Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Michigan, a suspected arson at a Chabad center in Florida days before Rosh Hashanah, and a mass shooting during a Catholic school Mass in Minneapolis that killed two children and wounded dozens.

“These are only a few examples,” the senators wrote, “but they make plain that our faith-based communities remain vulnerable.”

Lankford, who co-chairs the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, said Congress should prioritize funding and policy changes to help religious institutions improve security, particularly smaller congregations with limited resources. The proposals include expanding the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, improving threat-sharing among federal agencies, and increasing training for clergy, school administrators and volunteers.

The senators also urged passage of the Pray Safe Act of 2025, a bipartisan bill that would create a federal database of security best practices, training materials and grant opportunities for religious nonprofits.

While acknowledging that local leaders and faith communities remain on the front lines, Lankford and Rosen said Congress has a responsibility to ensure federal resources are available and accessible.

For Oklahomans, the push places the state’s junior senator at the center of a national debate over public safety and religious freedom, and whether the Senate can move faster than the violence it keeps condemning. You can read the full letter HERE.