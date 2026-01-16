Posted: Jan 16, 2026 2:27 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2026 2:27 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma House of Representatives completed bill filing Thursday, Jan. 15, for the Second Regular Session of the 60th Legislature.

A total of 1,578 House Bills and 50 House Joint Resolutions were filed before the deadline. District 10 Rep. Judd Strom filed 13 bills and District 11 Rep. John B. Kane filed 8 bills.

The full text of the bills, along with additional information including authors and co-authors, may be found online at okhouse.gov and click on "Legislation and Laws."

The House is currently comprised of 80 Republicans and 19 Democrats with two vacancies. The Second Regular Session of the 60th Legislature will begin Monday, Feb. 2, at noon with the State of the State address from Gov. Kevin Stitt in the House Chamber.