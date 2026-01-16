Posted: Jan 16, 2026 1:46 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2026 1:46 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning off Lenapah Drive for a new agriculture building.

The building is part of a $16.8 million bond that was approved by voters on April 1, 2025.

This is the second groundbreaking ceremony Nowata Public Schools has held this week, following Thursday's groundbreaking of new dressing rooms and a practice facility for the Nowata baseball and softball teams.