Posted: Jan 16, 2026 9:16 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2026 9:16 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning with several items of business instead of the normal Monday meeting due to Martin Luther King, Jr., Day holiday.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss a utility relocation payment for the Saunders Creek bridge project and two software subscription agreements. The commissioners will also discuss an approval for a purchase card payment and declare several pieces of furniture from the sheriff’s office as surplus.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.