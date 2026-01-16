Posted: Jan 16, 2026 8:56 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2026 8:56 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries is having Jesus Burger this Saturday at noon as they do each 3rd Saturday of the month at 411 w 14th Street in Bartlesville.

Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday to invite everyone to come and be fed spirituality and physically. Pastor Rando said, Whether you drive a BMW or a grocery cart, all are welcome to eat and worship with others that have recovered from all kinds of addictions and life struggles who have been healed or who are being healed.

Pastor Shiloh invited those in need to take advantage of the food and clothing ministry while you are there. Both invited all to witness the"Miracles on 14th Street."