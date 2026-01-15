Posted: Jan 15, 2026 8:29 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 8:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Union High School senior Lauryn Jackson has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for December, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Lauryn is heavily involved in a wide range of activities, serving as president of the National Honor Society while also participating in athletics, fine arts and student leadership. She is a varsity front row cheerleader and flyer, a multi-sport athlete with three school records in track, and team captain of the school’s cross country program. Lauren is also a three-time band state champion, former student council vice president, and has participated in volleyball and numerous school fundraisers.

As NHS president, Lauren has led several service projects, including organizing the donation of more than 250 donuts for students before Christmas break and coordinating visits to Bartlesville retirement centers, where students delivered handmade Christmas cards and sang carols to residents.

Outside of school, Lauryn currently serves as Miss Broken Arrow Teen in the Miss America Organization. She is preparing to compete for Miss Oklahoma Teen in June. Through the Miss America platform, she founded “Let Your Mind Run,” an organization focused on holistic living with an emphasis on childhood literacy and physical development. The organization is currently structured as an LLC and is in the process of becoming a nonprofit.

Lauryn is also active in her church, where she leads worship, serves regularly and takes vocal lessons.

Lauryn plans to attend Southern Nazarene University, where she has signed to compete in cross country for the next four years. She plans to major in marketing and minor in politics, with the goal of expanding her nonprofit work. Lauryn recently served as the gvernor of Oklahoma Girls State.

She says being selected as Student of the Month is humbling and meaningful, being sure to say her work is driven by a desire to serve her community rather than seek recognition.