Posted: Jan 15, 2026 3:07 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 3:07 PM

Nathan Thompson

Senate Majority Floor Leader Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, filed legislation Thursday that requires state agencies to use the name of “Judea and Samaria” instead of the term “West Bank” in official government materials.

“I introduced Senate Bill 2153 to correct the record and affirm the historic and biblical connection of the Jewish people to Judea and Samaria,” Daniels said. “A term created in 1948 for political reasons should not be allowed to erase the true name of the biblical heartland of the Jewish people. Judea and Samaria are not modern political inventions. They are referenced throughout Scripture and central to Jewish history for thousands of years.”

Daniels says she is working with Yigal Dilmoni and Rafi Lazerowitz from the American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS) on the legislation.

SB 2153 will be eligible for consideration during the 2026 legislative session, which begins Feb. 2.