Posted: Jan 15, 2026 2:51 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 2:51 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man pleaded guilty in Washington County District Court after conspiring to rob someone on Dec. 21, 2024.

34-year-old Adam Martin was convicted of first-degree burglary, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, feloniously pointing a firearm, conspiracy and threatening to perform an act of violence. He was sentenced to four years in the department of corrections followed by three years of supervised release.

Martin was hired by 39-year-old Felicia Nutt, of Bartlesville, to rob an individual on Dec. 21, 2024. Martin appeared at the victim's front door wearing a facemask with another individual, allegedly identified as Dennis Young, and choked the victim and hit them in the head with a firearm.

Martin pointed a firearm at one of the victim's children.