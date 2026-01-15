News
Osage County
Absentee Ballot Deadline Approaching
Ty Loftis
The deadline is approaching to request an absentee ballot in Osage County if you want to be able to vote in an upcoming February election. In order to vote in the Tuesday, February 10 State Representative District 35, City of Pawhuska at-large and the Caney Valley Special election, you must request that absentee ballot by Monday, January 26.
Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot and there is no excuse needed to vote absentee. Voters can request an absentee ballot at the election board office in Pawhuska or by going to Oklahoma.gov/elections. For any questions, you can call the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036.
