Posted: Jan 15, 2026 12:36 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 12:36 PM

Ty Loftis

During Tuesday's city council meeting in Pawhuska, a contract was signed with OUTIFI, a system that will alert people of outages in town and when power should be restored. It is an automated texting system, but as City Manager Carol Jones says, it can do so much more.

Jones says this system can not only be used for power outages, but street closures, water outages and other things the community may need to know about. The automated system can also be sent to a landline phone.