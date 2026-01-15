Posted: Jan 15, 2026 12:36 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 12:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville's City Ride is seeking input on the future of public transportation.

City Ride is operated by Cimarron Public Transit on behalf of the city. The organization operates public transportation services for multiple communiteis in Creek, Kay, Osage, Pawnee and Washington counties.

Cimarron says public input is key to identifying gaps and priorities to improve the rider experience and ensure transit investments reflect community needs.

Two virtual public forums will be held. Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. The public comment period will be open until March 13.

Cimarron Transit submitted a letter of intent with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to apply for Federal Transit Administration, Section 5311 funding for the 2027 program year. Funds will help support rural public transit in Bartlesville, Bristow, Cleveland, Dewey, Drumright, Keifer, Kellyville, Mannford, Mounds, Newkirk, Oilton, Pawhuska, Pawnee, Ponca City, Sapulpa and Skiatook.

Virtual Forum Links:

January 28 at 1 p.m.

January 29 at 11 a.m.

If unable to attend a virtual forum, comments can be shared via email to lcorff@ucapinc.org or call 918-762-3041, ext. 181. Written feedback can also be mailed to 501 Sixth Street, Pawnee, OK 74058. All comments must be received by 5 p.m. on March 13.