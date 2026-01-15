Posted: Jan 15, 2026 11:18 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 11:19 AM

Several Bartlesville-area service organizations have completed official training to help eligible residents apply for the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency’s (OHFA) Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) program. The training allows staff at these agencies to assist applicants with navigating the process and submitting required documentation to OHFA.

Eligibility decisions for the TBRA program are made solely by OHFA. While local organizations can provide application support and guidance, they do not determine whether an applicant qualifies for assistance.

The TBRA program is intended to help individuals and families who are currently experiencing homelessness, escaping domestic violence or human trafficking, or facing imminent homelessness due to major life changes such as job loss or a significant rent increase. Residents who believe they may qualify are encouraged to contact the organization best suited to their situation, including The Lighthouse or B-The Light for those experiencing homelessness; Ray of Hope or Grand Mental Health for those fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking; and the Salvation Army of Bartlesville for individuals at risk of imminent homelessness. Community Health Care of Bartlesville is also available to help residents who are unsure where to begin or who need an additional application site.