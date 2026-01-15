Posted: Jan 15, 2026 9:35 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

Get your tickets now for All That Jazz ons Saturday, January 31, 6pm, at Hillcrest Country Club to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Westside Community Center featuring the music of by the Full Flava Kings, one of Tulsa’s most electric funk, soul, and R&B bands.

All That Jazz grew out of Westside Community Center’s long-standing African American Heritage Banquet in 2002. The last All That Jazz was held in 2020. After a season of pause, rebuilding, and transition, WCC is honored to bring the event back in 2026 as a cornerstone of our seventy-fifth-anniversary celebration.

Appearing on KWON's Car Talk with Brad Doenges, Shavon Robles said the return of All That Jazz is not simply a revival of a beloved tradition. It is a reflection of how legacy continues to move forward with vision.