Posted: Jan 14, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2026 3:23 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Fire Department is holding a cook-off and raffle on Saturday.

The public can enter their chili into the competition for $20 with a chance to win a first-place trophy. People can also join to taste-test the chili for $8. All funds raised will support the Nowata Fire Department.

The fire department will also hold a raffle on Saturday, where people can get tickets with a chance to win some prizes. One ticket is available for $10 or three tickets for $20. The grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 firearm voucher.