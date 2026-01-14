Posted: Jan 14, 2026 2:35 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2026 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council has reached an agreement with Waste Connections of Oklahoma to provide trash services for the city. Part of the agreement does include an increase in rates and a $75 charge if the polycart is lost or destroyed.

Mayor Steve Tolson looks for answers as to why that is from Brittany Eagleston, a sales representative from Waste Connections.

City of Pawhuska trash customers will begin seeing an increase in their waste bill in February.