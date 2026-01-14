Posted: Jan 14, 2026 2:34 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2026 2:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville city officials are presenting several voter information sessions ahead of the Feb. 10 general obligation bond, capital improvement sales tax and economic development sales tax election, including one on Wednesday for the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville.

Several claims have been made, especially on social media, that the included projects were decided in secret and there are repeats of those previously approved in prior bond elections.

City Engineer Micah Siemers says the projects were discussed in meetings and workshops prior to being placed on the ballot — all of which were open for the public to attend. He says the claim that the projects are repeats is also false

Additional public meetings on the Feb. 10 election are scheduled for Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A of the Bartlesville Public Library. Presentations are also being made to various community organizations.

LISTEN TO A PRESENTATION ON THE PROJECTS

Listen to "Project Presentation for the Feb. 10 City of Bartlesville Election" on Spreaker.