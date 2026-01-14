Posted: Jan 14, 2026 1:49 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2026 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

During Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, City Manager Carol Jones gave an update on the status of the 2024 fiscal year audit and the overall financial positioning of the city.

As far as how things stand from a current financial perspective, Jones said halfway through the fiscal year, the city is holding its own.

As far as the audit is concerned, Jones said the city is continuing to work with the auditor to get the 2024 audit complete.

Jones added that she plans on keeping the council informed with any new details that may emerge.