Posted: Jan 14, 2026 10:27 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2026 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Election Board has announced two polling location changes, effective immediately. One of the locations is in Bartlesville, the other is in Ochelata.

Precinct 55 in Bartlesville is changing from Disciples Christian Church to Grace Community Church, which is located at 1500 SE Kings Drive. Precinct 79 in Ochelata, which had been at the Caney Valley Senior Center, will now be at the Cherokee Community Building, located at 395400 W. 2900 Rd. in Ochelata.

New voter ID cards will be mailed to those residing within those two precincts. For any questions, you can call the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850.