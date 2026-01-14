News
Dewey
Posted: Jan 14, 2026 9:55 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2026 9:55 AM
Dewey Trash Collection Schedule Altered for MLK Holiday
Tom Davis
Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) is a U.S. federal holiday is being observed on Monday, January 19, to honor the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, marked by community service, volunteerism, parades, and educational events.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lori Herron with the City of Dewey reminded citiezens that due to the holiday, your trash collection schedule with be altered with your Monday pick up being moved to Tuesday.
