Posted: Jan 13, 2026 2:28 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2026 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

Friday is the final day to apply if you would like to vote in the February election involving the City of Pawhuska at-large seat, State Representative District 35 special general and the Caney Valley special election.

United States citizens residing in Oklahoma who are at least 18 years old can apply to vote. If you have never registered to vote or aren't currently registered to vote in Osage County, you must fill out this form by Friday.

The county election board will respond to everyone, rather they got approval to vote or not. Applications can be found at the election board, most tag offices, post offices and libraries across Osage County. You can also apply at elections.ok.gov. For more information, you can call 918-287-3036.