Nowata County News
Posted: Jan 13, 2026 2:02 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2026 2:02 PM
Nowata School Board Discusses Football Coach Position
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Board of Education discussed the vacant head football coach position during a regular meeting on Monday evening.
Former head football coach Chance Juby was dismissed by the board on Dec. 29, 2025, after felony charges were filed against him in Rogers County. Juby had been the head coach of the Ironmen since 2022.
Superintendent Englett reported approximately 10 applicants have shown interest in the position.
The interview process will begin next week. The board hopes to have a candidate selected by the end of January or the start of February.
