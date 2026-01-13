Posted: Jan 13, 2026 12:44 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2026 12:44 PM

Ty Loftis

As the Board of Osage County Commissioners met on Monday, they were presented with the housing authority audit for Osage County. Executive Director with the Housing Authority, Christi McNeil said there was financial growth, mainly due to capital funding projects.

There were no utility permits signed during Monday's meeting.