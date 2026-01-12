Posted: Jan 12, 2026 3:44 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2026 4:25 PM

Ty Loftis

As construction continues on the Osage County Courthouse, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday signaling the unofficial opening of the three-story administration building next door. This building will house the district attorney's office, county clerk's office, assessor's office and treasurer's office. District two commissioner Steve Talburt says this will help make things easier for Osage County residents.

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher was one of several speakers at the ribbon cutting event. Fisher has been an advocate of giving the courthouse a face lift getting a new administration building for many years. Fisher is pleased with how things worked out, as this is being paid for through use tax money, meaning Osage County citizens aren't seeing an increase in taxes.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear was also in attendance on Monday. Standing Bear said he respects the business that county leaders are conducting and appreciates their cooperation.

Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd gave a brief speech. Attorney General Gentner Drummond was in Pawhuska, but had to leave prior to the ribbon cutting due to a prior conflict.