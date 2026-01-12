Posted: Jan 12, 2026 2:45 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2026 2:45 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly stabbing someone in the neck.

51-year-old Rebecca Blankenship was charged on Monday with attempt to kill.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Jan. 10 at approximately 1:20 a.m. the victim allegedly woke up to Blankenship stabbing him in the neck. During a struggle for the knife, Blankenship allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

Authorities allegedly located a large kitchen knife covered in blood in a bathroom in the residence, and a second knife underneath a pillow. Blood was allegedly located in almost every room. The mattress and bedding were allegedly covered in blood.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Blankenship allegedly stated that the victim did not make any previous threats nor physically assault her. She allegedly stated that she waited for the victim to go to sleep and picked out a knife that would not bend.

Blankenship will appear in court again on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $500,000.