Posted: Jan 12, 2026 2:22 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2026 2:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

During Monday morning's meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners, the board heard a presentation from representatives from American Electric Power (AEP), regarding a transmission project in Northeast Oklahoma.

Representatives with AEP said this is unrelated to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) potentially raising rates with its customers. The lines and options in the project that would run in Nowata County have not been placed yet.

AEP will hold a public meeting on the matter on Jan. 29 at the Nowata County Fair Building from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to receive feedback.