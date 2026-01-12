News
Posted: Jan 12, 2026 2:22 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2026 2:22 PM
AEP Presents Transmission Project to Nowata County
During Monday morning's meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners, the board heard a presentation from representatives from American Electric Power (AEP), regarding a transmission project in Northeast Oklahoma.
Representatives with AEP said this is unrelated to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) potentially raising rates with its customers. The lines and options in the project that would run in Nowata County have not been placed yet.
AEP will hold a public meeting on the matter on Jan. 29 at the Nowata County Fair Building from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to receive feedback.
The project is expected to begin construction in 2028 and completed in the summer of 2030.
