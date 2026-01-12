Posted: Jan 12, 2026 1:11 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2026 1:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

The board also heard an update from 911 Coordinator Jerome Gnatek and options for an enhancement project for Northeast Oklahoma transmission enhancement.

The commissioners tabled discussion on a road use agreement, a quote from Cintas for Zoll Plus AED automatic agreement and a discussion regarding Authorities Having Jurisdictions (AHJ) in Nowata County.