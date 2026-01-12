News
Posted: Jan 12, 2026 1:11 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2026 1:11 PM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Improvements
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.
The commissioners discussed improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse. Chairman Paul Crupper talked about maintenance to a generator.
The board also heard an update from 911 Coordinator Jerome Gnatek and options for an enhancement project for Northeast Oklahoma transmission enhancement.
The commissioners tabled discussion on a road use agreement, a quote from Cintas for Zoll Plus AED automatic agreement and a discussion regarding Authorities Having Jurisdictions (AHJ) in Nowata County.
The Nowata County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday next week due to Martin Luther King, Jr. day on Monday. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the Nowata County Annex, 228 N. Maple St.
