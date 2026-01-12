Posted: Jan 12, 2026 1:11 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2026 1:12 PM

Nathan Thompson

“The Wall That Heals” — a ¾ scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a mobile Education Center — will be in Bartlesville at Lee Lake on May 6–10.

The exhibit is open 24/7 and free to the public. It honors the more than three million Americans who served in the Vietnam War and the 58,281 who lost their lives.

The 375‑foot‑long, 7.5‑foot‑tall replica and the accompanying 53‑foot trailer unfolds into an Education Center with exhibits about the Vietnam War, the Memorial’s creation, and its lasting impact on how our nation treats veterans.

This event is supported by many community partners, including Phillips 66, the City of Bartlesville, Kiwanis, Bartlesville Police Department, Bartlesville Public Schools, ConocoPhillips, VFW, The Eagles, The Lions Club, Elder Care, DAR, Boy Scout Troop 6, and others.

Photo courtesy Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund