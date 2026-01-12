Posted: Jan 12, 2026 12:30 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2026 12:31 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners held a fairly standard meeting Monday approving various reports, but during the Commissioners comment portion of the meeting, the subject of tornado siren policy was discussed.

District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap asked District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle to explain how the decision is made to sound sirens after Thursday's storm prompted a tornado warning in Washington County

Dunlap and Antle both reminded county residents that there is not an "all-clear" signal that is used after a tornado warning has moved from the area.