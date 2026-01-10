News
Crime & Courts
Posted: Jan 10, 2026 12:17 PM
BPD Responds to Stabbing Saturday Morning
Brian McSweeney
The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance involving a stabbing on Saturday morning.
At approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of SE Chisholm Circle, authorities identified Rebecca Blankenship as a suspect in the stabbing of an adult male. The male involved in the incident was transported to a Tulsa-area hospital for treatment.
Blankenship was arrested without incident.
The incident remains under investigation.
