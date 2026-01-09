Posted: Jan 09, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 2:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly possessing fentanyl.

35-year-old Derek Bauer was charged on Friday with trafficking in fentanyl.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, at approximately 12:05 a.m. Friday, authorities performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for activating its fog lamps in clear visibility. During the traffic stop, authorities allegedly spotted 2.5 grams of fentanyl. Bauer allegedly admitted to possessing fentanyl during the traffic stop.

Bauer will appear in court again on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.