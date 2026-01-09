Posted: Jan 09, 2026 10:44 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 12:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will be presented with the annual housing authority audit for Osage County. There will also be discussion to approve and sign construction manager recommendation reports for the courthouse HVAC and fire suppression system.

The Board will also consider signing the annual sheriff’s office jail report, which ended in December.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.