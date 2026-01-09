Posted: Jan 09, 2026 9:47 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 9:47 AM

Nathan Thompson

Hundreds of workers in northeast Oklahoma will be looking for new jobs in 2026.

Employees of the Macy’s Fulfillment Center, located on N. 76th Street just east of Highway 75, received word Thursday that the facility will close on March 28.

A spokesperson for Macy’s tells our partners at News On 6 the closure is part of broader changes within the company’s supply chain.

The distribution center broke ground in 2014 on the 1.3 million square-foot building. It was designed to employ 1,500 people with up to 1,000 more seasonal workers.

Photo courtesy Layton Construction Company